Last Updated 31.12.2020 | 5:19 PM IST

Gal Gadot mentions Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi in her ‘My Personal Wonder Women’ list

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi was in the forefront of the months-long anti-CAA protest in Delhi. Bilkis Dadi has now found herself in Hollywood actor Gal Gadot’s list of her Personal Wonder Women.

Gal Gadot mentions Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi in her ‘My Personal Wonder Women’ list

Gal Gadot who was recently seen in Wonder Woman 1984 shared a post on Instagram where she shared pictures of all the women who inspired her in 2020. In the post, she acknoledsged young girls and women from different walks of life across the globe. "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me – my family, my friends – some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future,” Gadot wrote in the caption of the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)


The 35-year-old had also shared the same image of Bilkis on her Instagrma story and wrongly captioned it as, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in.” She later deleted the story, but the image remains in the feed.

Gal Gadot's list also includes her Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer. Earlier this year, Bilkis Dadi also made it to the list of 100 most influential people of 2020 in Time Magazine.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins in the works, confirms Warner Bros

