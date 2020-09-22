With the nation still continuing to stay indoors as we wait for this dreadful phase to pass Disney+Hotstar’s newest dramedy offering PariWar will surely bring a little laughter in these tough times.

Produced by Arre Studio and directed by Sagar Bellary, the 6-part series features an ensemble cast of the immensely talented Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Banerjee, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Singh, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Anurita Jha in pivotal roles.

With a strong appeal to the Indian audience, Pari- War revolves around the story of Kashiram Narayan and his family which depicts situations that are riddled with misunderstandings, leading to certain relatable rib-tickling moments.

The series is set to launch on 23rd September and will be made available to all, including subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

