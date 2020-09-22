Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.09.2020 | 9:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz star in a new show titled PariWar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the nation still continuing to stay indoors as we wait for this dreadful phase to pass Disney+Hotstar’s newest dramedy offering PariWar will surely bring a little laughter in these tough times.

Garaj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz star in a new show titled PariWar

Produced by Arre Studio and directed by Sagar Bellary, the 6-part series features an ensemble cast of the immensely talented Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Banerjee, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Singh, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Anurita Jha in pivotal roles.

With a strong appeal to the Indian audience, Pari- War revolves around the story of Kashiram Narayan and his family which depicts situations that are riddled with misunderstandings, leading to certain relatable rib-tickling moments.

The series is set to launch on 23rd September and will be made available to all, including subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s family

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor to return with…

Arjun Rampal to star in courtroom drama Nail…

Priyanka Chopra joins Kate Winslet, Keanu…

BREAKING! John Abraham starrer Satyameva…

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring…

Will Satyameva Jayate 2 CLASH with Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification