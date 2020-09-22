The novel Coronavirus outbreak hit showbiz. Productions were halted and films have been postponed amid this pandemic. As productions have resumed, actor Eddie Redmayne has confirmed that Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed filming.

The production was put on hold in March this year for now until the situation will be safe enough! During his conversation with CinemaBlend for his upcoming film The Trial of the Chicago 7, Eddie Redmayne said, "We were meant to start – we’d done a pre-shoot day just before we went into lockdown here. We’d shot on a Friday night, and then on Sunday night, we’d meant to start shooting proper on Monday, and we got a call on that Sunday night saying we’re not doing it."

"Then we had this six-month period and, absolutely, the creatives – certainly David Yates and [myself] – were talking about using that time. Whether it was in the visual effects or working on things. I think it’s really important. You’re always trying to make the best work possible, so I feel like it has been helpful in some ways," he further added.

Eddie Redmayne revealed that they have started working under new safety protocols and are two weeks into the production.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will release on November 12, 2021.

