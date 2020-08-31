Bollywood Hungama

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s family

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranvir Shorey has alleged that he was abused by the Bhatt family. The actor slammed a media house for stating that Pooja Bhatt was in an abusive relationship with him. He also stated that the old media reportage would confirm that he was the one who was targeted.

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s family

Reacting to the article, Ranvir Shorey wrote, "These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!"

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s family

Pooja Bhatt and Ranvir Shorey dated for a while before getting engaged. Reportedly, Shorey was also friends with Manish Makhija whom Pooja married in 2003. Responding to a tweet that had photos of Pooja and Manish, Ranvir said, "This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used."

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija parted ways in 2014 but yet to be legally separated. Ranvir Shorey eventually married Konkona Sena Sharma and they have a son together. The couple got divorced in 2020.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt on the negativity surrounding Sadak 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

