Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gadar 2: Ruckus at cinema hall in Patna, 2 low intensity bombs thrown outside the single screen theatre, no casualties

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gadar 2: Ruckus at cinema hall in Patna, 2 low intensity bombs thrown outside the single screen theatre, no casualties

en Bollywood News Gadar 2: Ruckus at cinema hall in Patna, 2 low intensity bombs thrown outside the single screen theatre, no casualties

The owner of the cinema hall screening Gadar 2 has claimed that the miscreants wanted to do black marketing of tickets.

By Keyur Seta -

A single screen cinema hall in Patna, Bihar, which is currently screening the recent blockbuster Gadar 2, saw some untoward incidents today. There were reports about ruckus taking place inside the premises of the cinema hall and this was followed by the throwing of two low intensity bombs outside the cinema hall by miscreants, out of which one burst. The two suspects, who allegedly created ruckus and threw the bombs, have been arrested and there have been no casualties.

Gadar 2: Ruckus at cinema hall in Patna, 2 low intensity bombs thrown outside the single screen theatre, no casualties

The theatre in question is Regent Cinema. The owner of the cinema hall Suman Sinha confirmed the incident and told Bollywood Hungama exclusively and claimed that problems were created by a couple of people who wanted to black market the tickets of Gadar 2.

He said, “This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task.”

Confirming the blast of two low intensity bombs, Sinha added, “They blasted it away from our cinema hall. They were the same people. They were trying to push our staff. They wanted us to allow them to go wrong (tasks). We never allow (black marketing) and we are never a party to all this. They ran away after the police came. Before running away, they threw the (bombs).”

Also Read: Gadar 2 becomes the first movie to collect Rs. 30 cr+ NETT for 6 consecutive days

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection , Gadar 2 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

