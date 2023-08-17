comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.08.2023 | 8:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

en Bollywood News Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes to helm Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Film to be an action spectacle.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 have roped in Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes to helm the action sequences of the film. Scizak is known for his work in Christopher Nolan’s films like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises, while Barnes has worked on Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 bring on board Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes

A source close to the film told us that the makers have brought on board Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes specifically for Tiger 3 as they wish to leave no stone unturned in order to bring a larger-than-life action spectacle to the audience.

Previously, a source had told the news agency ANI, “Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Diwali this year. It will also star Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist.

Also Read: 20 Years of Emraan Hashmi: The actor’s debut film Footpath had a Salman Khan CONNECTION; 20 years later, life comes full circle with Tiger 3

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gadar 2: Ruckus at cinema hall in Patna, 2…

Mahira Khan to tie the knot with longtime…

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya…

Delhi court grants approval to Jacqueline…

EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz…

Priyanka Chopra to no longer be involved…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification