The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 have roped in Hollywood action directors Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes to helm the action sequences of the film. Scizak is known for his work in Christopher Nolan’s films like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises, while Barnes has worked on Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

A source close to the film told us that the makers have brought on board Mark Scizak and Chris Barnes specifically for Tiger 3 as they wish to leave no stone unturned in order to bring a larger-than-life action spectacle to the audience.

Previously, a source had told the news agency ANI, “Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Diwali this year. It will also star Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist.

