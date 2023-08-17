Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 movie Raees, is reportedly tying the knot with her longtime businessman beau Salim Karim in September 2023. The actress has been in a relationship with Karim for a while and has kept it private all this while.

Mahira Khan to tie the knot with longtime businessman beau Salim Karim in September?

Several reports state that Mahira Khan will get married to Karim in a private wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. As per a report on the Masala website, “The romantic setting for the ceremony has been chosen to be a serene hill station in Punjab, providing a picturesque backdrop to their union.”

While they have kept their relationship away from the public eye for years, they are often spotted at gatherings together and have been even seen in photos with friends and extended family.

Salim Karim is the CEO of the Pakistani startup Simpaisa. Meanwhile, Mahira Khan was previously married to actor-producer Ali Askari with whom she shares a son.

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan. The film is Pakistan’s most expensive film to date and went on to amass $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens. In her next, she is working with Fawad again on his production Neelofar. She will also star in a mini-series Razia.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.