FURO sports shoes welcomes Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

FURO Sports Shoes, from the house of Red Chief Shoes, is thrilled to announce its much-coveted collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. His youthful and sporty personality of an affable boy gels with the aspiring core values and ethos of FURO Sports Shoes. While his exceptional fitness lifestyle, dancing prowess, and romantic-action-oriented movies attract the youth, his responsible family guy persona connects with relatively mature age groups as well.

Manoj Gyanchandani (Managing Director) expressing his views on the collaboration, shares, “We are extremely honored to welcome Shahid Kapoor as the newest FURO family member. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner in 2022 who comes with such high credible energy which is much needed in such dynamic times to inspire the youth towards athleisure lifestyle. We look forward to a successful partnership with him and hope to have a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.”

Rahul Sharma, Marketing Head, further shared, “To continue leveraging our association both in mass media & digital platforms – Shahid would be part of our forthcoming Brand campaigns , which are back to back lined up starting few weeks from now."

ALSO READ: IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor among others arrive in Abu Dhabi for fun-filled weekend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

