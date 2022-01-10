Actor-comedian Bob Saget, popularly known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, has died at the age of 65. The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room on Sunday afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget posted his final photo on his Instagram on Saturday night after his show. "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out," he wrote.

Fellow Full House actor and longtime friend John Stamos took to Twitter to express his utter shock due to untimely passing of Bob Saget. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he wrote.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's Danny Tanner's eldest daughter DJ Tanner in Full House and Fuller House, expressed her shock on social media as well. "I don’t know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much." she wrote.

I don’t know what to say ????. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Dave Coulier, a fellow comedian who played Joey in Full House, also mourned the loss of his longtime friend. "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," he wrote.

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Several industry bigwigs like Jon Stewart, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Kat Dennings and more paid tribute to him.

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

He was truly one the nicest people EVER. Really. Just wow I’m sad about this. Rip to #BobSagat — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 10, 2022

This first week of 2022 has been too much. Now Bob Saget? I am heartbroken. RIP pic.twitter.com/DjpCOOsO6e — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE. Really good guy like everyone says & if you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn’t much. In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you @bobsaget ❤️ — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2022

Philadelphia-born Bob Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. The actor's notable words included How I Met Your Mother, America's Funniest Home Videos, reboot Fuller House and his stand comedy.

