Bob Saget passes away at 65; John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure & Full House cast absolutely gutted 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-comedian Bob Saget, popularly known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, has died at the age of 65. The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room on Sunday afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

Full House star Bob Saget passes away at 65; John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure & Full House cast absolutely gutted 

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Saget posted his final photo on his Instagram on Saturday night after his show. "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out," he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget)

Fellow Full House actor and longtime friend John Stamos took to Twitter to express his utter shock due to untimely passing of Bob Saget. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he wrote.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's Danny Tanner's eldest daughter DJ Tanner in Full House and Fuller House, expressed her shock on social media as well. "I don’t know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much." she wrote.

Dave Coulier, a fellow comedian who played Joey in Full House, also mourned the loss of his longtime friend. "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," he wrote.

Several industry bigwigs like Jon Stewart, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Kat Dennings and more paid tribute to him.

Philadelphia-born Bob Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. The actor's notable words included How I Met Your Mother, America's Funniest Home Videos, reboot Fuller House and his stand comedy.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

