Parks And Recreation star Aubrey Plaza joins Michael Imperioli as series regular for the second installment of Mike White’s hit dark comedy The White Lotus.

Michael Imperioli was the first to join the upcoming season of HBO’s The White Lotus as a regular, for the role of Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his aged father and recent college-graduate son.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. The description is vague, sparking plenty of speculation about who will be the bigger nightmare for White Lotus resort workers: Harper, her husband, or his friends? No word on who will play her yet-to-be-named husband, though.

Aubrey Plaza has recently signed on to star in the Hulu drama Olga Dies Dreaming and also featured in the FX animated series Legion. The White Lotus marks her latest TV foray after her star-making turn in NBC’s Parks and Recreation and FX’s Legion.

The upcoming season of The White Lotus is reported to be shot in an entirely different location in a different White Lotus property; other than the one in Hawaii seen in season 1.

Jennifer Coolidge is also rumored to be returning and reprising her role of Tanya for the second season. However, HBO has yet to officially confirm that.

The show will be helmed by Mike White again who will also serve as writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The premier date for the show is yet to be finalised.

