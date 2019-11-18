Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.11.2019 | 4:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Frozen 2: Maniesh Paul to be the voice of Kristoff

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, actor Maniesh Paul has been roped in for the Disney film Frozen 2. He will be giving voice to the character of Kristoff. Maniesh Paul while talking about the project to a news agency said that it is extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff, He said that his daughter is a huge fan of the franchise and said that it took him some time to compose himself an understanding that he is doing it for his daughter.

Frozen 2: Maniesh Paul to be the voice of Kristoff

Disney India has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra to voice for Elsa and Anna respectively in the Hindi version of the film. Meanwhile, actress Shruti Hassan and Nithya Menen have lent their voice to the character of Elsa in Tamil and Telugu respectively.

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.

Also Read: “Sitara seems to be a natural-born star”, says Namrata Shirodkar on her daughter dubbing for Frozen 2 in Telugu

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

"Wanted to direct a story where I feel like…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund gets…

Rajpal Yadav gears up for the release of his…

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification