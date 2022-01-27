South Korean pop-group BIGBANG's former member Seungri’s prison sentence has been reduced 1 year and 6 months. Seungri currently has nine charges including the violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, embezzlement, violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, prostitution mediation, purchase of prostitution services, and special violence instigation.

On January 27, as reported by Korean publication Soompi, the High Court for Armed Forces carried out Seungri’s appeal trial. In the appeal trial, the justice department sentenced Seungri to one year and six months in prison, which is a reduced sentence from his first sentence of three years in prison, along with a fine of 1,156,900,000 won (about $994,544).

Previously, Seungri and the military prosecution had both filed appeals on his original sentence. The reduced sentence seems to follow Seungri’s change in stance. In the original trial, Seungri had denied eight of his nine charges excluding the violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, but he acknowledged all his charges in the appeal trial and conveyed his remorse.

Following the first trial last year, Seungri is currently imprisoned after being placed under arrest by the court. Both Seungri and the military prosecution did not appeal to the Supreme Court, so in the case that the appeal sentence is finalized, Seungri will be released after serving one year and one month more of his sentence. The third trial will be carried out by the Supreme Court of Korea.

