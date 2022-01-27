South Korean group BTOB is gearing up to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group in February, for the first time in nearly four years.

On January 27, SPOTV News reported that BTOB will be releasing a new album as a full group in February.

According to Korean publication Soompi, in response to the reports, the group’s agency Cube Entertainment released an official statement confirming their return and said, “BTOB is preparing for a comeback in February.” Details regarding the exact release date have not been revealed yet by the label.

BTOB’s forthcoming return in February will notably mark their first comeback with all 6 members in almost three years and eight months since their 11th mini album This Is Us in June 2018.

The members of BTOB began enlisting for their mandatory military service duties in late 2018, with leader Seo Eun Kwang beginning his service in August 2018. In 2021, the group's last two members Im Hyun Sik and Yook Sung Jae officially returned after fulfilling their duties in November.

In Im Hyun Sik and Yook Sung Jae’s absence, the remaining members Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Chang Sub, Peniel Shin and Lee Min Hyuk released music under both BTOB, as well as the sub-unit BTOB 4U. All six BTOB members have now completed government-mandated military requirements and are all set to make their comeback in February.

