Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble for her ‘God is measuring my bra size’ statement

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shweta Tiwari dominated the trends list on Thursday afternoon after a video of her remarks on God and her undergarment went viral. The controversial remark said during the promotion of her upcoming series Show Stopper has landed her in legal trouble with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directing the police to investigate the remarks and submit a report within 24 hours.

In the video from the promotional event, Shweta Tiwari made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra)." The webs series also stars Rohit Roy, Diganana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles, who were also present for the press conference. Reportedly, the show is a fashion-related web series.

Sourabh Jain who is popular for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological TV show Mahabharata will be seen playing the role of a bra fitter in the upcoming series. Reportedly Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Sourabh during the press conference.

Talking to reporters about the actor's statement, Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it".

"I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter," he said.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari flaunts her chiselled abs in a beige lehenga; gets complimented by daughter Palak Tiwari

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

