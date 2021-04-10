If adventure has a name…it must be Indiana Jones! Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story) will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, for the fifth installment of the iconic franchise.

In addition, the inimitable John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark. Williams’ unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic thrills, suspense, romance and excitement that fans have come to expect from an Indiana Jones movie, have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer-hero’s signature hat and whip.

“I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said the film's director James Mangold. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers. Indy swings into theaters July 29, 2022.

