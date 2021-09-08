After actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother on Wednesday morning, director Aanand L Rai’s mother also passed away the same morning.

Aanand and his brother Ravi Rai, who were deeply attached to their mother rushed to be by her side after her death. Producer Shailesh Singh, a close friend of Aanand, was among the first visitors at the Rai residence.

