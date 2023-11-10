On November 10, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and surprised fans with 2 fresh posters of his next film, Dunki.

Dunki, narrates a saga of love & friendship, the film is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey, taking them away from their homes to fulfil a dream. Celebrating the feeling of being with friends and family, the makers of Dunki launched two delightful posters of the film today to mark the festive spirit and the joy of being with our loved ones this Diwali.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

Filled with love, laughter and friendship, the two new posters present the ensemble cast of Dunki, which includes, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan, who radiate the true spirit of camaraderie, embodying the idea that friends are an extension of one's family.

While the Dunki Drop 1 gave a glimpse into a heartwarming world that director Rajkumar Hirani has created, the posters, take it further and unveil the deep bond between the colourful characters.

Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now.

Watch it here: https://t.co/OlicweXz7M#Dunki releases… pic.twitter.com/qLwGTaKoCG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 10, 2023

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.

