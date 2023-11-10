comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.11.2023 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

On November 10, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and surprised fans with 2 fresh posters of his next film, Dunki.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dunki, narrates a saga of love & friendship, the film is a heart-warming tale of friends who embark on an arduous yet life-changing journey, taking them away from their homes to fulfil a dream. Celebrating the feeling of being with friends and family, the makers of Dunki launched two delightful posters of the film today to mark the festive spirit and the joy of being with our loved ones this Diwali.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Diwali with fans; drops 2 fresh posters of Dunki

Filled with love, laughter and friendship, the two new posters present the ensemble cast of Dunki, which includes, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan, who radiate the true spirit of camaraderie, embodying the idea that friends are an extension of one's family.

While the Dunki Drop 1 gave a glimpse into a heartwarming world that director Rajkumar Hirani has created, the posters, take it further and unveil the deep bond between the colourful characters.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.

Also Read: Salman Khan says bike chasing action sequence was toughest to shoot in Tiger 3; gives an update on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NH Studioz acquires Fahrenheit Films to…

EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to…

Mukesh Bhatt on reports about Tara Sutaria…

Fact Check: Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 NOT…

Anushka Sharma sparks pregnancy rumours in…

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 to kick off…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification