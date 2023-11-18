Ishwak Singh bags Best Actor Award at South Asian International Film Festival for Berlin; dedicates it to the crew and friends in the deaf community

Actor Ishwak Singh has secured a prestigious victory at the South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in Los Angeles, clinching the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the film Berlin. The film, which was screened at the festival, has been making waves for its gripping narrative and the transformative portrayal of its characters.

Berlin, a compelling thriller written and directed by Atul Sabharwal delivers an immersive experience where espionage, trust, and the blurred lines between innocence and guilt take centre stage. The film revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested on the charge of being a spy. A sign language expert interrogates on behalf of a government agent. As the mystery unravels, the sign language expert is drawn into the dark world of espionage, deceit, and corruption. The line between innocence and guilt blurs in this gripping tale.

In response to winning the Best Actor award, Ishwak Singh expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "I thank the Stars Asian International Film Festival for this amazing honour. I want to dedicate this award to the entire cast and crew of Berlin who gave me unwavering support from the first day to the last day of the shoot, Zee Studios for believing in the film and most of all my visionary director Mr. Atul Sabharwal whose love and passion for cinema helped me navigate through the intricate by lanes of Berlin and find Ashok."

He further added, "I also want to dedicate it to my friends in the deaf community. It is my interactions with them that helped me realise that at the heart of it all it’s our own unique way of communicating with the outside world that we all need to be proud of something that’s going to stay with me forever. Thank you so much for celebrating Asian films and Asian cinema, I’m truly humbled and honoured."

Berlin has garnered attention not only for Ishwak Singh's exceptional performance but also for its successful screenings at various film festivals, including the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and Jio MAMI 2023. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures, boasts a stellar cast featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.

Atul Sabharwal, the visionary behind Berlin, commented on Ishwak Singh's achievement, saying, "Ishwak has breathed life into the character, bringing out the depth and complexity of the role. His dedication to the craft is commendable, and I am delighted to see him being recognized for his outstanding performance."

Berlin continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances, cementing its place as a standout film internationally.

