First look out! Sunny Leone grooves with Diljit Dosanjh in a special track from Arjun Patiala

Things are looking “Sunny” side up for the makers of Arjun Patiala. The Diljit Dosanjh starrer’s trailer was a super hit. Its peppy party number “Main Deewana Tera” set dance floors on fire. The film’s next track is ready to steal a million hearts too.

“Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda”, the latest song from Arjun Patiala will have Sunny Leone delight audiences in her glamorous avatar. The film’s promo already promised viewers an awesome item song. Arjun Patiala delivers in full from with this groovy tune full of masala. “Crazy Habibi” Sunny and “Decent Munda” Diljit look like a million bucks as they groove to the beats in style.

The foot tapping steps have been choreographed by Vijan Ganguly while talented duo Sachin – Jigar has composed the music. India’s singing sensation Guru Randhawa has written and also lent his soulful voice for the track. The Arabic vocals have been performed by Benny Dayal.

The film is a madcap spoof on cop movies, with Diljit playing an adorable policeman with many hilarious quirks. It stars Kriti Sanon as a gutsy reporter and Varun Sharma as a humorously overdramatic hawaldar. It also features veterans Ronit Roy and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The song “Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda” will be out tomorrow!

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present, a Maddock films production in association with T series and Bake My Cake films, Arjun Patiala, directed by Rohit Jugraj, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Kishan Kumar. The film will hit screens on 26th July 2019!

