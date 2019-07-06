FIRST LOOK: Kangana Ranaut looks badass in her next action entertainer Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for breaking new barriers over and over again with stellar performances, is all geared with her next film, Dhaakad which is going to be an out action thriller. The project is helmed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Razneesh “Razy” Ghai. It is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Director Razy along with writers Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra have written the action thriller. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.

Looking forward to this project, Kangana states, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it.”

Speaking about the film and Kangana, director Razy adds, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and i’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film. He further stated This film will be beautifully crafted and a sincere piece of action cinema, with a number of thrilling action sequences, and a female hero who’s as elegant as she is deadly.”

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with some incredible action set pieces. Producer Sohel Maklai further states, “This film is an ambitious venture and the biggest one for me. I believe in Razy’s vision and I’m sure this will be a thrilling entertainer. The audiences are definitely going to love Kangana’s new avatar.”

On Diwali 2020, get ready to witness Kangana Ranaut in a never seen before avatar in the biggest action entertainer!