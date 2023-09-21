comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.09.2023 | 8:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » “Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now” – Salman Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now” – Salman Khan

en Bollywood News “Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now” – Salman Khan
By Fenil Seta -

The trailer launch of the Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan was held at a multiplex in Mumbai on Thursday, September 21. The event became memorable as superstar Salman Khan made an appearance as the chief guest. As expected, he gave some headline-grabbing quotes.

“Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now” – Salman Khan

Salman Khan was asked to comment on the recent Punjabi blockbuster, Carry On Jatta 3 (2023), which was also helmed by Maujaan Hi Maujaan's director Smeep Kang and starred Gippy Grewal. The comic caper grossed Rs. 100 crores worldwide, as per reports.

On this Salman Khan said, "I feel that the Rs. 100 crore mark is going to be rock bottom now. Films are going to do business of Rs. 400, 500 or 600 crore plus now. Not just for the Punjabi industry. Even Marathi films are doing big numbers right now."

Salman Khan continued, "Basically, people are going to the theatres once again to go and watch movies. Hence, collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now!"

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which release this year on Eid. His next film, Tiger 3, will release on Diwali this year. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Also Read: Salman Khan lights up Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with dance-filled Ganpati Visarjan; watch

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in…

It’s a girl! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya…

3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dies at 58,…

Dev Anand's nephew denies reports of Juhu…

Bhumi Pednekar and Thank You For Coming cast…

Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification