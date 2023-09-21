“Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now” – Salman Khan

The trailer launch of the Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan was held at a multiplex in Mumbai on Thursday, September 21. The event became memorable as superstar Salman Khan made an appearance as the chief guest. As expected, he gave some headline-grabbing quotes.

Salman Khan was asked to comment on the recent Punjabi blockbuster, Carry On Jatta 3 (2023), which was also helmed by Maujaan Hi Maujaan's director Smeep Kang and starred Gippy Grewal. The comic caper grossed Rs. 100 crores worldwide, as per reports.

On this Salman Khan said, "I feel that the Rs. 100 crore mark is going to be rock bottom now. Films are going to do business of Rs. 400, 500 or 600 crore plus now. Not just for the Punjabi industry. Even Marathi films are doing big numbers right now."

Salman Khan continued, "Basically, people are going to the theatres once again to go and watch movies. Hence, collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to be a very big deal. The bottom mark should be Rs. 1000 crores for a film right now!"

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which release this year on Eid. His next film, Tiger 3, will release on Diwali this year. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

