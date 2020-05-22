An FIR has been registered against Kamaal R Khan for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan who passed away recently. The FIR was lodged on May 20 in Bandra, Mumbai.

Yuva Sena's core committee member, Rahul Kanal, lodged the complaint against KRK who tweeted against both the actors on social media.

For the unversed, in a now-deleted tweet, after reports stated that Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized on April 29, KRK tweeted that he should not pass away since the wine shops are about to open soon. He also passed derogatory comments against Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29.

A senior police official confirmed that they have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.

No arrests have been made but further investigation is underway.

