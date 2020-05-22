Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.05.2020 | 9:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his derogatory remarks against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
FIR registered agajnst Kamaal R Khan for his derogatory remarks against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

An FIR has been registered against Kamaal R Khan for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan who passed away recently. The FIR was lodged on May 20 in Bandra, Mumbai.

FIR registered agajnst Kamaal R Khan for his derogatory remarks against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Yuva Sena's core committee member, Rahul Kanal, lodged the complaint against KRK who tweeted against both the actors on social media.

For the unversed, in a now-deleted tweet, after reports stated that Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized on April 29, KRK tweeted that he should not pass away since the wine shops are about to open soon. He also passed derogatory comments against Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29.

A senior police official confirmed that they have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.

No arrests have been made but further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: 3 Times when Rishi Kapoor crushed on older heroines

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dream Girl actor Solanki Diwakar sells…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas reacts…

Actor Zayed Khan to be relaunched by father…

Suniel Shetty reveals why Hera Pheri 3 has…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification