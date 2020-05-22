Bollywood Hungama

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 sets ready in New Zealand, film shooting to resume next week 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
James Cameron's Avatar 2 sets ready in New Zealand, film shooting to resume next week 

The highly anticipated sequel of Avatar directed by James Cameron is on its way.  After revealing the first concept art for Avatar 2 in January 2020, new photos were released from underwater filming earlier this month. Now, the production will resume shooting in New Zealand next week after it was halted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

James Cameron's Avatar 2 sets ready in New Zealand, film shooting to resume next week 

Producer Jon Landau posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday revealed that he and the team of Avatar 2 will be returning to New Zealand to resume shooting. “Our ‘Avatar’ sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,” Landau wrote.

In the photo, one can see two water vessels. “Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more," he revealed.

Earlier this month, the new photos showcase the actors will be filming underwater. James Cameron is seen sitting on the catwalk while the stunt directors are giving guidance on how to film underwater. "From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater," the official tweet read.

Avatar 2, will be the first of four planned sequels, which is scheduled for December 17, 2021 release. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Cliff Curtis among others. The third, fourth, and fifth installments have been scheduled for December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ: New photos from James Cameron’s Avatar 2 focus on underwater filming

