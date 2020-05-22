Earlier this week, it was revealed that Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's staff member Charu had tested positive for Coronavirus. Following the protocols, he was sent into quarantine and the family hoped he would recover soon and will be back home. Now, it's been revealed that two more of their staff members have tested positive. They were asymptomatic earlier.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor released an official statement earlier that stated that all of them were doing well and are in quarantine as per mandatory safety measures. “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us,” Boney's statement read.

After their house help tested positive, Boney Kapoor informed their building society authorities in Lokhandwala. They got in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai.