Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding 15 kgs to shoot lavni dance number for Mimi

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding 15 kgs to shoot lavni dance number for Mimi

Since productions have come to a halt owing to the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are trying to keep themselves in shape in order to resume work when the situation gets stable and lockdown is lifted. Kriti Sanon was supposed to shoot a dance number for her next film Mimi but the lockdown was imposed during that time.

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding 15 kgs to shoot lavni dance number for Mimi

For the film, the actress gained 15 kgs for the role of a surrogate mother. She then underwent a transformation to shed that weight. While the film was completed, she had to shoot a lavni dance number for the film. Amid lockdown, while she is baking cakes and pudding, she is also ensuring to keep herself in shape for the dance number.

Speaking of the film, it's a remake of Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhyaachy. Kriti is essaying the role of an aspiring actress and there's a reason her character chooses to become a surrogate. She said that it's the most beautiful script and she agreed to do it after the first narration.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Kriti Sanon last appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. Other than this, Kriti will be next seen in Farhad Samji’s comedy-drama Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

