It seems like actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot. The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas star is reportedly getting married to his ladylove in June. As per reports, she hails from Dubai and is not from the film fraternity.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to get married in June: Reports

As per the reports, Karan Deol got engaged to his partner in an intimate ceremony on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Karan Deol became the third generation actor in the family and made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was cast opposite debutante Sahher Bambba. The film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

Following his debut, which failed to work at the box office, Karan Deol starred in the 2021 movie Velle. He worked opposite his uncle, Abhay Deol. The movie starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal.

On the work front, Karan will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. He is the additional cast member along with the stars from the first film of the franchise – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

