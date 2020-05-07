Bollywood Hungama

Film and TV artists to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor through Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to the Legends event

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Film and TV artists to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor through Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to the Legends event

Indian cinema lost two icons, one week ago. On April 29, actor Irrfan Khan passed away after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after two years of battle with leukemia. Tributes have been pouring in for the two actors who have made immense contribution to the cinema.

Film and TV artists to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor through Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to the Legends event

In the memory of two stars, Colors TV will be paying tribute to them with an event called Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to the Legends. The virtual event will witness artists’ from films and TV who will celebrate the achievements of the actors and send in their pre-recorded videos. This will also be followed by some musical performances.

The line-up includes Maniesh Paul serving as the host of the event, comedian Bharti Singh, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Aditya Narayan, Abu Malik, and TV actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Arjun Bijlani will be crooning ‘Om Shanti Om’ from Karz whereas Aditya Narayan is set to perform ‘Suit Suit Karda’ from Hindi Medium. Hina Khan has already recorded ‘Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar’ from Deewana.

The event is set to be aired this weekend!

