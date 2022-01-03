Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj-DK, had a rocking 2021 thanks to the super-success of their web series, The Family Man 2. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sharib Hashmi, the action comedy became a rage thanks to its clever script, hilarious dialogues, memorable dialogues and deft execution. The first season, released in 2019, was also a success, but the rousing reception given to Season 2 made them one of the most sought after filmmakers in the country. As a result, their forthcoming projects are now being eagerly awaited.



Raj-DK are all set to have a busy 2022 as not one but two of their web series are expected to be out this year. One of them, Gulkanda, promises to stand due to its setting and many other factors. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It was earlier titled Ashwalinga but will now be called Gulkanda. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and is said to premiere on Amazon Prime. It is a period comedy set in the times of Kama Sutra.” It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, of Tumbbad (2018) fame. Tumbbad’s writer Mitesh Shah has also penned the script of Gulkanda.

The team of Gulkanda got a major jolt on April 23, 2021, when news came in that one of their actors, Amit Mistry, suddenly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The 47-year-old was a favourite of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and they had teamed up in films like 99 (2009), Shor In The City (2011) and A Gentleman (2011).

The source revealed, “Amit Mistry had shot some portions of the series already before his untimely demise. The team of the series soon began looking for an actor who can fit the part. Their search ended with Gaurav Gera. He has stepped in and would play the part, which was originally supposed to be played by Amit.”

Gaurav Gera shot to fame with the role of Nandu in the memorable TV serial 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin'. He has a huge fan following on social media, wherein he puts several short videos in which he portrays various characters that are created by him.

On December 31, Rahi Anil Barve put up a touching post wherein he revealed the challenges he faced in putting up Gulkanda. According to the contests of his post, the series has been shot in Ladakh and other Himalayan regions in biting cold. The other challenges he faced were the Covid-19 pandemic, an increase in the budget and the death of Amit Mistry.

Besides Gulkanda, Raj-DK would bring out their directorial ventures, a web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. As per recent reports, it’s titled Fakes. Recently, it was also reported that they would direct Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian spin-off of the American spy series, Citadel, backed by the Russo Brothers.

