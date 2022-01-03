Another Bollywood actress had tested positive for COVID-19. Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F has revealed in a statement that she had tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago but did not have any symptoms. Since then, she was quarantined and she has now tested negative twice for COVID-19.

"Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated myself from then till now. Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 3oth of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice. During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative," Alaya F wrote on her Instagram story on January 3.

"Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you," she concluded her statement.

The news comes in after Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, his wife Priya Runchal, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for COVID-19.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.