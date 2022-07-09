comscore

Family Burial Grounds: Kim Hyun Joo in talks to star in new Netflix zombie drama by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Kim Hyun Joo is currently in talks to star in new zombie drama titled Family Burial Grounds (literal translation) by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang Ho.

Family Burial Grounds: Kim Hyun Joo in talks to star in new Netflix zombie drama by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho

Family Burial Grounds: Kim Hyun Joo in talks to star in new Netflix zombie drama by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Family Burial Grounds will tell the story of a village whose residents begin to develop mysterious symptoms before eventually transforming into zombies. On July 8, Kim Hyun Joo’s agency IOK Company confirmed that the actress was in talks to star in the new Netflix series.

“Our actress Kim Hyun Joo has received a casting offer for the lead role in the Netflix original series ‘Family Burial Grounds,’ and she is currently reviewing the offer with a favorable outlook,” stated the agency.

If Kim Hyun Joo accepts the offer, it will mark her third time working with Yeon Sang Ho. The actress previously starred in the director’s 2021 series Hellbound, and she will also be starring in his upcoming film Jung-E.

Also Read: Boys Over Flowers actor Kim Hyun Joong confirms he is getting married

