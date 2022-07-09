Streetwear brand Privé Alliance, which is South Korean group EXO member Baekhyun's very own fashion brand, has got a new ambassador and guest creative director on board. Privé Alliance tapped YEONJUN as a guest creative director for a limited capsule collection launching in August 2022 and available until December 2022.

'Privé Alliance' described Yeonjun as "one of the most fashionable rising stars of K-pop. Known as the cool and edgy member of his group and unapologetically sports versatile outfits—from gender-fluid looks to classic streetwear—the artist’s impeccable style is an inspiration to many."

Introducing YEONJUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Prive Alliance’s newest ambassador and guest creative director for a capsule collection launching in August 2022.#PriveAlliance #PriveAlliancexYEONJUN #YEONJUN For inquiries, please email info@privealliance.com. pic.twitter.com/U5TpBmDvnv — Privé Alliance (@prive_alliance) July 8, 2022

The collection will consist of 5 pieces and Yeonjun’s sketches will be printed and embroidered on the products. The brand also praised Yeonjun for his “synonymous style and sophisticated fashion sense.”

The Privé Alliance x YEONJUN capsule collection offers curated pieces designed for everyone with Yeonjun's personal touch of his inspiration that he wants to cater to his fans and casual buyers. The collection is a celebration of his unwavering independence and originality. He said in a statement, "The colorful and playful drawings from this collection remind us of the innocence and genuine creativity of a child when it sees an empty canvas. With this amazing collaboration with Privé Alliance, I hope that people can enjoy this collection with a child's pure heart.”

The 5-piece collection features a playful mix of classic and new silhouettes, incorporating YEONJUN’s sketches that are digitally printed and embroidered on the products. Key garments that are new to the brand include a fitted t-shirt that takes inspirations from 70’s ringer t-shirts, and a baggy fit light blue jeans with embroidered graphics. Other pieces that complement a complete wardrobe

Meanwhile, Privé Alliance is an independent streetwear label highly influenced by music culture and holds a unique concept of artists collaboration in every collection. Baekhyun of EXO remains to be Privé Alliance’s collaborator and co-creative director with a new collection coming out in 2023.

