Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster action film, Jawan, is set to make its mark in Japan. Following its triumphant global release last year, the film is poised to captivate audiences in Japan on November 29, 2024, distributed by Twin, a company renowned for bringing Indian cinema to Japanese shores.

Shah Rukh Khan posted the poster on Thursday and wrote, “Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki...Ek kahani Jawan ki...Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024!”

Having shattered box office records worldwide in 2023, Jawan secured the coveted title of one of the year's highest-grossing Indian films, amassing a staggering Rs. 1,148 crore.

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Khan delivers a powerful performance, playing a dual role as a father and son united in their battle against corruption. The film is helmed by Atlee Kumar.

