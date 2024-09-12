comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.09.2024 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster action film, Jawan, is set to make its mark in Japan. Following its triumphant global release last year, the film is poised to captivate audiences in Japan on November 29, 2024, distributed by Twin, a company renowned for bringing Indian cinema to Japanese shores.

Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

Shah Rukh Khan announces Jawan to release in Japan on November 29: “The fire & action you all loved”

Shah Rukh Khan posted the poster on Thursday and wrote, “Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki...Ek kahani Jawan ki...Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Having shattered box office records worldwide in 2023, Jawan secured the coveted title of one of the year's highest-grossing Indian films, amassing a staggering Rs. 1,148 crore.

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Khan delivers a powerful performance, playing a dual role as a father and son united in their battle against corruption. The film is helmed by Atlee Kumar.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer action extravaganza Jawan set to take Japan by storm on November 29, 2024; Hideo Kojima shares poster

 

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection , Jawan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer to be…

Siddhant Chaturvedi REACTS to viral…

BREAKING: Taal’s special screening to be…

Sumbul Touqeer shares ‘it’s a wrap’ photos…

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite with…

Raat Jawan Hai: Anjali Dinesh Anand, Barun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification