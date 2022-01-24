South Korean female group EXID's member Hani will be making a cameo for the upcoming episode of Rainand Kim Bum starrer Ghost Doctor.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on January 24, Ghost Doctor released a sneak peek of Hani’s upcoming cameo from the drama’s next episode. Hani will be playing a star named Lee Ji Woo, an actress with stage name Jessica as a singer. Ever since they first became entangled 10 years ago, Lee Ji Woo has had a special relationship with Cha Young Min (Rain).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

Hani’s brother Ahn Tae Hwan appears in Ghost Doctor as Kim Jae Won, a kind-hearted surgical resident who is friends with Go Seung Tak (Kim Bum).

Ghost Doctor is fantasy-medical comedy drama revolving around a genius doctor Cha Young Min (Rain) who is also arrogant and selfish. Cha Young Min gets involved in an unexpected case due to which his spirit possesses another doctor's body. These two doctors are complete opposites in terms of backgrounds, medical abilities and temperaments. The ongoing drama is helmed by Heirs director Boo Sung Chul with Kim EunHee as the screenwriter.

Also Read: Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony; Lee Min Ho, IU, Kim Bum, EXO’s D.O. attend the wedding

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.