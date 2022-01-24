comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.01.2022 | 1:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

iKON members Dong Huk, Jin Hwan and Yun Heong test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group iKON’s three members tested positive for Covid-19 according to the group's agency YG Entertainment.

iKON members Dong Huk, Jin Hwan and Yun Heong test positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, the agency confirmed that member Kim Dong Hyuk, Kim Jin Hwan and Song Yun Heong, after showing symptoms of a cold, have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. The agency added that the three other members in iKON — Bobby, Jung Chan Woo and Koo Jun Hoe — have tested negative after their RT-PCR tests on Saturday.

“The agency plans to fully cooperate with the country’s health authorities and take measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” said YG Entertainment in a statement. “We will actively support the health of the members as well.”

iKON debuted in 2015 with an EP titled Welcome Back. Some of its hit songs include 'Climax' (2016), 'Love Scenario' (2018) and 'Killing Me' (2019). The band’s most recent song is 'Why Why Why' which was released in March 2021.

Also Read: iKON’s Bobby and his fiancée welcome their first child

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Didn’t know that the camera was on us" -…

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James…

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar turn down…

SCOOP: Post motherhood, Priyanka Chopra…

T-Series and HEFTY Entertainment a division…

Akshay Kumar buys a lavish apartment in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification