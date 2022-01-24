South Korean group iKON’s three members tested positive for Covid-19 according to the group's agency YG Entertainment.

On Sunday, the agency confirmed that member Kim Dong Hyuk, Kim Jin Hwan and Song Yun Heong, after showing symptoms of a cold, have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. The agency added that the three other members in iKON — Bobby, Jung Chan Woo and Koo Jun Hoe — have tested negative after their RT-PCR tests on Saturday.

“The agency plans to fully cooperate with the country’s health authorities and take measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” said YG Entertainment in a statement. “We will actively support the health of the members as well.”

iKON debuted in 2015 with an EP titled Welcome Back. Some of its hit songs include 'Climax' (2016), 'Love Scenario' (2018) and 'Killing Me' (2019). The band’s most recent song is 'Why Why Why' which was released in March 2021.

