Singer-host Aditya Narayan on Monday shared that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. The couple took to their social media accounts to share a lovely photo from the pregnancy photoshoot.

Aditya Narayan wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay.” In the picture, Aditya sits on the couch while holding Shweta close to him, who is seated on the floor. Shweta is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Shweta shared the same photo on her Instagram account. Aditya commented on the post, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit and were in a relationship for almost a decade. The couple kept their relationship private before announcing their marriage. They tied the knot in December 2020.

