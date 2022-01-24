comscore

Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal expecting their first child, share pregnancy picture

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-host Aditya Narayan on Monday shared that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. The couple took to their social media accounts to share a lovely photo from the pregnancy photoshoot.

Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal expecting their first child, share pregnancy picture

Aditya Narayan wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay.” In the picture, Aditya sits on the couch while holding Shweta close to him, who is seated on the floor. Shweta is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Shweta shared the same photo on her Instagram account. Aditya commented on the post, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit and were in a relationship for almost a decade. The couple kept their relationship private before announcing their marriage. They tied the knot in December 2020.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

