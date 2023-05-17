comscore

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to go off-air; Reem Shaikh says, "It was a 52-episode finite show"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CONFIRMED! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to go off-air; Reem Shaikh says, “It was a 52-episode finite show”

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal lead actress Reem Shaikh explained that the show was a finite series from the beginning.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The supernatural fantasy television series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered on Colors TV on February 13, 2023. Based on the popular American series The Vampire Diaries, the Indian adaptation starred Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in the main roles. Despite featuring an ensemble cast and an intriguing storyline, the show seemed to have lost its appeal in just a few days. Recent reports suggest that the Yash Patnaik production is scheduled to go off-air in June of this year.

The news was confirmed by one of the lead actresses, Reem Shaikh. While the series initially generated excitement among viewers with its supernatural elements and romantic plotlines, it failed to sustain the interest of the audience. The reasons behind the decline in popularity remain unknown, but it seems that the show failed to captivate viewers as expected.

Speaking on the same note, Reem, in an interview with ETimes TV, asserted, “We all knew that it was a 52-episode finite show from the beginning. The show did well on the channel's online platform, and we put in our best. The entire team worked hard. It is okay if a show is not able to connect with the TV audience, we win some and some lose.”

Besides Reem, no one from the cast of the Colors TV show or the makers has commented on the news as of now. Also, it is worth mentioning here that Reem has not shared details of its wrap and the date of the last episode.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal crosses 50M views on Voot

