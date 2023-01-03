Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, son of yesteryear star Jitendra Kapoor, made his debut on the big screen in 2001. Now, his acting career spans two-decade. In these years, he was a part of multiple hit projects. However, the one, which is going to be in our memory for life is indeed his character Lucky in the Golmaal series. Though he played the character of a dumb person, his performance spoke the loudest in the Rohit Shetty directorial. But, did you know, he was apprehensive about playing Lucky in the Golmaal franchise?

Yes! During his exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Tusshar Kapoor opened up about being part of the franchise while revealing that he was afraid when the role was offered to him. Kapoor asserted, “I was apprehensive initially and I was approached by Neeraj Bohra ji, jo iss duniya mein nahi hai ab. At that time, there were just three characters because it was inspired by a play and he said that ‘hum fourth character bana rahe hai’. Initially, we thought that we would do it through sign language but when we started shooting for the film, my tutor Vikas Kadam and Rohit decided to do something different.”

The 46-year-old actor further added, “They said that ‘Let’s do a mute character who can hear’. When you go to a temple or any place, you meet such people who know what things sound like. I don’t want to trivialise it but they know what things sound like. That character we wanted to play and then happened and did workshops.”

As the conversation progressed further, he went on to reveal that there were no dialogues written for his character and he had to perform impromptu. He also stated that he was “only” told when Lucky has to get angry or laugh.

Speaking of the prep to represent Lucky, Tusshar said, “We sat down and decided to watch all the chuckling movies and watch all movies which are silent. So let's work out something with body language and expressions. Riyaz (practice) karvaya usne mujhse and asked me to do it in a very high pitch because Ajay has a very low base and Sharman and Arshad have higher pitches. So, he wanted me to go higher than that. Throughout that phase I was a bit insecure, ki ye character kaisa lagega because at that time Kya Kool Hai Hum bhi lagi thi and it had many dialogues.

Elaborating his take further on being “apprehensive” about the role, the actor-turned-producer added, “Then There was Ajay, Sharman, Arshad, Paresh Bhai and they are all experts in comedy. I was like, what will this silent character do? But it was my faith in the director and the entire team. There was something about that package that was very promising and I decided to close my eyes and take a leap of faith.”

