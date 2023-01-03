comscore

Last Updated 03.01.2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda quits Sab TV sitcom

Bollywood News

A month after Raj Anadkat quit TMKOC, its director Malav Rajda also decided to part ways with the Sab TV show.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There is no denying Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. A few months back, the entire star cast and the crew celebrated its 14 years. The popular sitcom has experienced numerous ups and downs over the course of its lengthy 14-year run, yet it has consistently been able to rebound on the TRP rankings. However, there is another heart-breaking piece of news coming from the sets of TMKOC. Recently, the director of Taarak Mehta, Malav Rajda, has decided to quit the show.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malav Rajda confirmed quitting the show while commenting on the speculations of leaving the show due to differences between him and the production banner. Malav told the portal, “If you set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer).”

Speaking of the reason for leaving the show, Rajda added, “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself.” Concluding his conversation and summarising his experience of working with the team for the past 14 years, he asserted, “These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya (Ahuja Rajda, actor-wife) from this show.”

In the past couple of years, various actors have left the Sab TV show before Rajda did, including Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, and Shailesh Lodha. Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times report also mentioned that Rajda’s wife Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter in the show, is also contemplating quitting the show.

Also Read: After Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; makes it official without revealing the reason

