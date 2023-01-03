comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“News about Samantha’s exit from Citadel is rubbish”, says her publicist

Bollywood News

There were reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhhu quitting Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There were recent reports about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu quitting the keenly awaited upcoming Amazon Prime Video project Citadel because of health issues. However, the actress’ publicist has denied all such ‘news’ as rumours. An official statement from her publicist said, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.”

Samantha opened up about her autoimmune ailment Myositis in October last year. An excerpt from the note she shared read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

Citadel is the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ international spy web show of the same name. It will mark Varun Dhawan’s debut in the web-series world. This is the first time that he will be sharing screen space with Samantha. The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and written by Sita R Menon.

Apart from Citadel, Samantha also has the Telugu mythological drama Shakuntalam. Also starring Dev Mohan, the film will be releasing on February 17.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam to release in theatres on February 17, 2023; see new poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

