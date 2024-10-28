The show will mark the return of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh and Shweta Tripati as the stakes soar to new heights with the entry of a new player.

Get ready for another wild ride as India’s favorite twisted tale of love and obsession Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein returns for Season 2 on November 22. As the stakes soar to new heights, a new player enters the scene. Guru, played by renowned actor Gurmeet Chaudhary, joins the love quad of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi. With ample intrigue and excitement amid fans of the series, the makers have dropped latest update on the web-show by unveiling its release date. The popular mystery romance thriller is all set to hit the tube this month, on November 22.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2: Complex game of love, lust, and lies drops on Netflix on November 22

Following last season’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger, where Purva was kidnapped, the ransom amount got higher, and Vikrant’s plans of getting away scot-free were quashed, this new season plunges viewers deeper into the madness, as Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) embarks on a desperate and perilous quest to reclaim his life from Purva's (Aanchal Singh) lethal grasp, hoping to finally settle down with the love of his life, Shikha (Shweta Tripathi). Will that actually be the case? With guru entering this world, will he be the key to Vikrant's dreams of freedom or another obstacle in his path? With survival turning into a thrilling game of life and death, Season 2 promises to tighten its grip on your nerves.

Sidharth Sengupta, the creator and director of the series, teases what’s in store in the new season 2, “Season 1’s intense love triangle between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha now evolves into an extraordinary love quad in Season 2. The response to the first season’s obsessive love story, music, and masala was overwhelming. This time, we’re diving even deeper into each character’s gray tones, amping up the wild twists and unexpected turns. The new cast adds even more excitement, and I can't wait to see how fans react to this season's unpredictable ride. Netflix has always been a great creative partner and working on season 2 established that even further!”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, adds, "We are delighted to announce the return of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein with S2. This is one show that fans never tire of asking about its next season. In S2, we are returning with heightened drama, thrill, and suspense in this jaw-dropping romantic thriller. Sidharth Sengupta is such a detailed creator and together we have collaborated to ensure that fans enjoy the next chapter of Purva and Vikrant’s twisted love story, a subversion of this genre like never before.”

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and helmed by Sidharth Sengupta as the director, writer, and showrunner, this series also features an ensemble supporting cast, Saurabh Shukla, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada along with including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, and Gurmeet Chaudhary.

