Shahid Kapoor is hitting the headlines for his spectacular act in the teaser of Deva, which is releasing in cinema halls on January 31. That's not all, he also started shooting for director Vishal Bhardwaj's next yesterday in Mumbai and will be making an appearance as a gangster towards the end of 2025 in this action thriller by Sajid Nadiadwala. In the midst of all this, Bollywood Hungama has discovered an exclusive scoop on Shahid Kapoor.

Exclusive: Shahid Kapoor in advanced talks with Atlee for a Masaledaar Blockbuster!

According to sources close to the development, Shahid Kapoor is in talks with mega director Atlee for his next production. "Shahid is discussing a masaledaar entertainer with Atlee, which will be directed by one of his associates. The actor has been in talks for the last 5 months and is on the verge of signing the dotted line," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also tells us that the film will be an original action entertainer and not a remake like Baby John, which recently failed to hit the bullseye at the box office in Hindi. "Atlee has himself developed this script with his associate and feels that Shahid Kapoor is apt for the part. The team is in advanced stages of discussion and the things should fall in place shortly," the source told us further.

According to the source, Atlee's next will be a one-of-its-kind action entertainer and will present Shahid in a larger-than-life heroic avatar. Keep on reading Bollywood Hungama.

