Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.06.2019 | 1:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Bharat to open in 4000+ SCREENS in India (Additional screen count & censor details revealed)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The stage is set for probably the most awaited movie of the year, Salman Khan’s Bharat and needless to say, expectations from this film are increasing with each passing day. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has re-written the film which is originally based on the Korean film Ode To My Father, against the backdrop of India – Pakistan partition. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been paired together once more which again is a source of great excitement to their fans. The movie is set to release on Eid, June 5.

According to the exclusive sources associated with the film, Bharat is set to open in 4000+ screens in India and 1250+ in the overseas market. As reported earlier, the makers have made about 24 cuts to the film after it was passed by the censor board. The final runtime for Bharat is 167.15 minutes and it has been censored with a U/A certificate.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani in important roles. The movie has been co-produced by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

Also Read: Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make 24 CUTS before the release of the film

More Pages: Bharat Box Office Collection , Bharat Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Punjabi dance number to be…

Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make…

BREAKING: After quitting Laxmmi Bomb,…

SHOCKING: Petition filed against Salman…

Anu Malik BANNED from entering Yash Raj…

Kajol’s mother Tanuja to remain in hospital…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification