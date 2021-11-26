Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2021 | 5:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sidharth Shukla’s family to release his pre-recorded rap song on his birthday

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, the television industry suffered a huge loss. Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Post his untimely demise, the entire entertainment industry and the nation was left in utter shock.

Now, as per a report of a web portal, the late actor's family is planning to release a rap recorded by him on his birth anniversary, December 12. Sidharth Shukla recorded the rap as a test and its lyrics were given by Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha.

The report also suggests that the song is an upbeat one and full of life. It is based on Sidharth’s journey. Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill has been closely working and monitoring the track tp ensue that it is a perfect tribute.

The song will be a solo, featuring Shukla’s voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant.

ALSO READ:“Tu mera hai,” writes Shehnaaz Gill in her first Instagram post since Sidharth Shukla’s death; to release a tribute song

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus to…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to make an…

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has this to…

Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail application…

Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification