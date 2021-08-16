The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the rise of digital mediums in India and that in turn has resulted in actors exploring the OTT medium. The latest to make a debut in the digital world is Riteish Deshmukh as he collaborates with Tamannaah Bhatia on a quirky romantic film, Plan A Plan B.

It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who is currently shooting for the Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F film, Freddy. Shashanka is known for films like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Interestingly it is written by Rajat Arora, who is known for the larger-than-life entertainers like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Dirty Picture, Kick, and Gabbar is Back among others. The writer is also turning a producer with this film, which is gearing up for a premiere on Netflix soon.

The quirky coming of age romance stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, and will be released on Netflix across over 190 countries. Talking about Plan A Plan B, director Shashanka Ghosh said, “I am very excited to announce Plan A Plan B with Netflix. It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them.’’

Sharing his thoughts on the film Riteish Deshmukh said, "I am elated to be a part of Plan A Plan B and am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific story line of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story. I can't wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix."

Tamannaah Bhatia on her collaboration for Netflix's Plan A Plan B said, "This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker - making others fall in love, she doesn't want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot! I can't wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon."

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “We are thrilled to announce our coming-of-age romantic comedy, Plan A Plan B, and to bring this entertaining film to our members in India and around the world."

The shoot has been wrapped up and the film is said to be a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. It marks the first collaboration of Riteish and Tamannaah.

