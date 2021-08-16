Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is celebrating his 51st birthday today, has rented his Bandra, Mumbai, apartment for Rs. 3.5 lakh per month, according to the documents of the registered rent agreement document accessed through Indextap. According to the reports, the documents reveal that he has rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP and the security deposit paid is Rs. 15 lakh. The 1,500 sq ft apartment comes with two car parking.

From the documents accessed, the property has been rented for three years starting from August 20, 2021, till August 19, 2024. The monthly rent for the first year will be Rs 3.5 lakh, followed by Rs 3.67 lakh for the second year, and for the third year, the rent will be Rs 3.87.

Saif Ali Khan shifted to a residence with his family earlier this year. His former house located in Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai has been rented. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

