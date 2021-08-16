Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.08.2021 | 11:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan rents his apartment for Rs. 3.5 lakh per month in Mumbai 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is celebrating his 51st birthday today, has rented his Bandra, Mumbai, apartment for Rs. 3.5 lakh per month, according to the documents of the registered rent agreement document accessed through Indextap. According to the reports, the documents reveal that he has rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP and the security deposit paid is Rs. 15 lakh. The 1,500 sq ft apartment comes with two car parking.

Saif Ali Khan rents his apartment for Rs. 3.5 lakh per month in Mumbai 

From the documents accessed, the property has been rented for three years starting from August 20, 2021, till August 19, 2024. The monthly rent for the first year will be Rs 3.5 lakh, followed by Rs 3.67 lakh for the second year, and for the third year, the rent will be Rs 3.87.

Saif Ali Khan shifted to a residence with his family earlier this year. His former house located in Fortune Heights in Bandra West, Mumbai has been rented. The agreement was signed on August 13, 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes husband Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday; shares family photo from Maldives with Taimur and Jeh 

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hindustan Talkies and Hungama partner with…

Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki applauds…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh’s 83 pushed from…

Bombay Fables appoints Rafiq Gangjee as…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's…

Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta records his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification