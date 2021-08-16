The anxiety to attract eyeballs has portals keeling over with enthusiastic fabrications, the latest being a report on Pinkvilla which says Salman Khan is all set to be directed in a comedy film by Anees Bazmi. The report even informs us that Salman will be named Prem in the alleged comedy. It also names the alleged producers of the comedy.

However when I contacted Anees he was taken back by Pinkvilla’s claims. “This is news to me. I am directing a film with Salman Khan, and I don’t even know about it? Perhaps those who wrote this report can inform me when I will be reaching the set and also when it gets released, so I can keep myself free…No seriously, there is no such talk.”

Anees fondly recalls his long association with Salman. “We go back a long way. Salman Bhai did a guest appearance in my film No Entry 16 years ago. His character and the film were a hit. We then did Ready which was also a rage. Since then we haven’t had the chance to work together. I’d love to work with him again, but right now there is no project on the anvil.”

Incidentally all attempts to rope in Salman Khan for the sequel to No Entry (No Entry Mein Entry) failed as Salman refuses to work with producer Boney Kapoor due to personal differences.

Says Anees, “That was unfortunate. Maybe some other time. Right now I am completely focused on completing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 .We started before the pandemic. Our last schedule in Lucknow had to be called off in March 2020 because of the lockdown. We have resumed shooting on one set. Two more sets have to be put up. Insha Allah, we will complete Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by next month.”

