Shridhar Raghavan has become a force to reckon with in recent times. He’s considered as a mentor to the much-loved YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe. He wrote the recent films of this series like the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War (2019), the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023) and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 (2023). The writer began his career writing TV shows like ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’ and then also scripted acclaimed films and shows like Khakee (2004), Bluffmaster (2005), Criminal Justice, The Night Manager etc. And now, he adds another feather to his cap. He’s all set to make his debut in Hollywood as the writer of an upcoming horror series.

This series in question will be backed by Reliance Entertainment along with visionary Hollywood producer Peter Safran. Acclaimed writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is also a part of it.

Speaking exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, Shridhar Raghavan said, “A few years back, Peter Safran, who’s a famous producer and who made The Conjuring, approached Reliance Entertainment while looking for interesting material in the supernatural genre. I was, at that time, working on a young adult book, which was in the same zone. After ‘Aahat’, I never wrote anything supernatural. My kids love reading. Hence, I felt it’d be good fun to write a story to scare the hell out of them!”

Shridhar continued, “Reliance spoke to me and I talked to Peter Safran. I sent him the book I was working on and he liked the idea. I then started developing it. Peter Safran will produce the show along with Reliance. It’ll have around 6-8 episodes. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote Aquaman, is my script consultant. Currently, we have locked the script. It took us 4 ½ years to do so. Covid delayed the process.”

Stating that “Both Peter Safran and David are superb,” Shridhar Raghavan stated, “I am a classic horror fan. I love films like The Omen (1976), The Exorcist (1973), Rosemary’s Baby (1968) etc. I don’t mind recent horror films. But for me, The Omen is the (classic) horror film. In fact, horror is the wrong word. These films are dramas with supernatural elements. The Omen is a father-son story, Rosemary’s Baby is a mother-daughter tale while The Exorcist is about a priest and a girl who is possessed.”

Peter Safran is the co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn. He has produced all the films of the Conjuring universe and also DC Superhero films like Shazam (2019), The Suicide Squad (2021), Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2023), Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (2023), etc. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, meanwhile wrote Orphan (2009), The Conjuring 2 (2016), Aquaman (2018), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom etc.

As per a press release released by Reliance Entertainment in February 2023, Peter Safran and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick are also making a horror series with Vikram Bhatt.

