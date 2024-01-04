comscore
Last Updated 04.01.2024 | 2:39 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her next onscreen appearance, "Movies are definitely planned for 2024, there might be a series also but…"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her next onscreen appearance, “Movies are definitely planned for 2024, there might be a series also but…”

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her next onscreen appearance, “Movies are definitely planned for 2024, there might be a series also but…”

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene's Marathi production Panchak is releasing tomorrow.

By Keyur Seta -

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are gearing up for their Marathi production Panchak, which releases tomorrow on January 5. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked when can the audience see her next on the big screen. Her last onscreen appearance was in the Amazon Prime Video movie Maja Ma in 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on her next onscreen appearance, “Movies are definitely planned for 2024, there might be a series also but…”

Madhuri revealed, “Definitely movies are planned for this year 2024. And my reality show Dance Deewane is also starting. Definitely movies are in the making. There might be a series also but it’s too early to say. But definitely it will be more active this year.”

Coming back to Panchak, Madhuri was asked how much is she thinking about the box office. She said, “Well, of course, everybody works for success, right? You want that finally. But what I feel is when you make a film, if you are happy with the way it has turned out and you know you have put your best foot forward and you have done your best, finally then it’s up to the audience to accept it or not accept it.”

She added, “Success and failure will always be a part of our lives. Of course, you would want every film to be successful, but I don’t know if it happens in anybody’s life. But I think failures are also learning points. When you face a failure, you have to think about it, learn from it and move on. Right now Panchak is releasing and all are hopes are that it will be a success. But definitely, it is up to the audience.”

Directed by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar, Panchak has an ensemble cast of Addinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, Deepti Devi, Satish Alekar, among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit Nene on producing Marathi film Panchak, “It’s a different take on superstitions, it’s just so funny”

