Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar gave a double treat to his fans in 2022. This was when he had 2 releases, both on OTT – the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Babli Bouncer and the intense drama thriller India Lockdown. The award-winning director-producer hasn’t been in the news in a while and Bollywood Hungama has learned that he’s busy preparing for his next project. And this venture happens to be the sequel to one of his much-loved films, Fashion (2008).

The source told Bollywood Hungama, “Madhur Bhandarkar is working on the script of the sequel. It would be based on the current times and would throw light on changes in the fashion industry. The first part was released 16 years ago and since then, the industry has transformed. Madhur wants to throw light on these aspects in his style while also telling a compelling story.”

The source also revealed, “He is already in touch with a studio that is willing to produce Fashion 2. However, at the same time, an OTT platform has reached out to him and shown interest in the sequel. But they wish to have it as a series.”

The source continued, “Hence, Madhur Bhandarkar is now mulling whether the sequel to Fashion should be a film or a web series. He is expected to take a call in a couple of weeks. After that, he’ll start the process of signing actors.”

Fashion starred Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut and both won the National Award in the categories of Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. It told the story of Meghna Mathur (Priyanka Chopra), a small-town girl who became a supermodel and how her life took a turn for the worse. Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, essayed Shonali Gujral, a top model who suffered a downfall. The other actors in the film were Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan, Chitrashi Rawat and others. Fashion was released on Diwali in 2008 and was loved for its writing, execution, performances and soulful music score by Salim-Sulaiman.

