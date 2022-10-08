Filmmaker Karan Johar returns as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, who previously were seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film also will see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. While the actors have wrapped the film, one song shoot remains which will be shot after Alia Bhatt gives birth to her first child. The film, which was previously scheduled for February 2023 release, does not have a finalized date yet. However, Karan is quite satisfied with the way the film is turning out.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a celebratory film: “It’s a massive ensemble, a family love story”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar called his next directorial a ‘joyous’. “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I'm very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I've worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it's a massive ensemble, a family love story. It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can't wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi is slated for a 2023 release. The filmmaker is also planning to direct an action entertainer with hopes to kick off the shoot in April 2023.

